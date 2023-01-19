WV House passes bill to cut personal income tax by 50%

Charleston, WV(WOAY) – West Virginia’s Republican-controlled House has passed a proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50 percent. The legislation now heads to the state Senate.

House lawmakers passed the bill overwhelmingly while rejecting a rival plan from Democrats that would have completely eliminated the tax for the lowest earners in West Virginia, one of the poorest U.S. states.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice states the House-passed bill would put money in the pockets of hardworking West Virginians.

But Senate Republican leaders who have clashed on tax cuts with the governor in the past say they’ll offer a proposal of their own.

Related