WV Hive to play key role in job creation as part of ACT NOW Coalition Grant

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Hive will play a prominent role in creating economically diverse jobs as part of the $62 million award to the Appalachian Climate Technologies (ACT) Now Coalition. The Coalition, led by the Coalfield Development Corporation, will support 21 coal-impacted counties across southern West Virginia.

The Hive will be responsible for entrepreneurial priorities as part of the Community and Business Resilience initiative. The organization will provide educational tools to create and maintain climate technology jobs. Additionally, WV Hive will focus on offering technical assistance to women and minority startups and entrepreneurs.

The Community and Business Resilience project, led by the WV Community Development Hub, will receive over $7 million in EDA grant funding. The Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation matched an additional $2.2 million and multiple other sources to help communities prepare for new economic development.

