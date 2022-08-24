WV groups to host webinar on affordable education on August 25

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A group of West Virginia organizations and groups will host an educational webinar on August 25 at 7:00 pm. The webinar addresses how to make medications more affordable without waiting for government intervention and breaking pharmaceutical monopolies. The event is open to the public and the press.

Speakers will include Dr. Daniel Doyle, Secretary of Physicians for a National Health Program of West Virginia; Sally Roberts, Chair of Rise Up West Virginia; Gary Zuckett, Executive Director of West Virginia Citizen Action Group; and Eve Marcum-AtkinsonCommunications Coordinator for West Virginia Citizen Action Group.

Participants can Take Action at tinyurl.com/mmawv. Those interested in learning more can register for the webinar at the link provided: tinyurl.com/wvmmawebinar.

