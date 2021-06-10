CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 10, 2021, there have been 2,966,404 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 162,845 total cases and 2,848 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old female from Harrison County and a 61-year old male from Randolph County.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge everyone over the age of 12 who has not received a COVID vaccine to schedule one today.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,509), Berkeley (12,768), Boone (2,169), Braxton (998), Brooke (2,241), Cabell (8,841), Calhoun (374), Clay (542), Doddridge (631), Fayette (3,535), Gilmer (875), Grant (1,304), Greenbrier (2,875), Hampshire (1,914), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,562), Harrison (6,106), Jackson (2,223), Jefferson (4,766), Kanawha (15,410), Lewis (1,274), Lincoln (1,572), Logan (3,262), Marion (4,614), Marshall (3,530), Mason (2,042), McDowell (1,609), Mercer (5,096), Mineral (2,969), Mingo (2,713), Monongalia (9,375), Monroe (1,194), Morgan (1,222), Nicholas (1,882), Ohio (4,300), Pendleton (723), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,951), Putnam (5,303), Raleigh (7,007), Randolph (2,824), Ritchie (754), Roane (653), Summers (856), Taylor (1,263), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,950), Wayne (3,179), Webster (541), Wetzel (1,381), Wirt (453), Wood (7,917), Wyoming (2,033).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hardy and Roane counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for thevaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, Morgan, and Pendleton counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Morrisvale Community Center, 6492 Horse Creek Road, Morrisvale, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid