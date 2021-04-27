WV DHHR reverses 162 COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 27, 2021, there have been 2,681,995 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 151,848 total cases and 2,662 total deaths.

As announced at yesterday’s Governor’s COVID-19 briefing, DHHR’s epidemiology team conducted a reverse death match by pulling official death certificates. Due to this review, there has been a reduction of 162 deaths from the dashboard as these death certificates did not officially list COVID-19 as the cause of death. This update reflects consistency with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting and provides a more accurate reflection of COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old male from Berkeley County, a 57-year old male from Mineral County, and a 47-year old male from Mercer County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,373), Berkeley (11,934), Boone (1,937), Braxton (886), Brooke (2,143), Cabell (8,544), Calhoun (278), Clay (467), Doddridge (562), Fayette (3,345), Gilmer (746), Grant (1,249), Greenbrier (2,705), Hampshire (1,746), Hancock (2,735), Hardy (1,470), Harrison (5,523), Jackson (1,966), Jefferson (4,464), Kanawha (14,445), Lewis (1,147), Lincoln (1,427), Logan (2,998), Marion (4,270), Marshall (3,331), Mason (1,958), McDowell (1,530), Mercer (4,645), Mineral (2,804), Mingo (2,464), Monongalia (9,043), Monroe (1,096), Morgan (1,106), Nicholas (1,552), Ohio (4,107), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (848), Pocahontas (658), Preston (2,835), Putnam (4,932), Raleigh (6,428), Randolph (2,511), Ritchie (674), Roane (593), Summers (776), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (678), Upshur (1,836), Wayne (2,958), Webster (463), Wetzel (1,256), Wirt (388), Wood (7,640), Wyoming (1,953).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour, Cabell, McDowell, and Wayne counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mason, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County:

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Monroe County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (Pre Register: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Wyoming County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For more free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

