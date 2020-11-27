WV DHHR reports no new COVID-19 deaths, reports 866 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 27, 2020, there have been 1,095,837 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 45,046 total cases and 712 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (390), Berkeley (3,030), Boone (625), Braxton (109), Brooke (611), Cabell (2,787), Calhoun (71), Clay (107), Doddridge (118), Fayette (1,111), Gilmer (200), Grant (332), Greenbrier (462), Hampshire (306), Hancock (640), Hardy (250), Harrison (1,279), Jackson (691), Jefferson (1,297), Kanawha (5,531), Lewis (237), Lincoln (410), Logan (1,031), Marion (827), Marshall (1,137), Mason (426), McDowell (613), Mercer (1,307), Mineral (1,170), Mingo (975), Monongalia (3,253), Monroe (365), Morgan (263), Nicholas (323), Ohio (1,472), Pendleton (103), Pleasants (87), Pocahontas (152), Preston (552), Putnam (1,884), Raleigh (1,513), Randolph (679), Ritchie (156), Roane (164), Summers (268), Taylor (320), Tucker (132), Tyler (135), Upshur (477), Wayne (980), Webster (62), Wetzel (393), Wirt (101), Wood (2,432), Wyoming (700).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Lewis County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

