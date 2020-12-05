WV DHHR reports highest daily deaths since pandemic began

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 5, 2020, there have been 1,207,000 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 53,572 total cases and 829 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Tyler County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from Mineral County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Barbour County, a 54-year old male from Fayette County, a 36-year old male from Mingo County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Mineral County, a 93-year old female from Mineral County, a 73-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old female Putnam County, a 95-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, a 76-year old male from Fayette County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 61-year old male from Mineral County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, an 82-year old female from Preston County, an 83-year old female from Preston County, a 47-year old male from Logan County, and a 63-year old female from Logan County.

“Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of other West Virginians.”

30 deaths is a new record of deaths for West Virginia in a 24-hour period.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (497), Berkeley (3,747), Boone (709), Braxton (140), Brooke (777), Cabell (3,276), Calhoun (88), Clay (149), Doddridge (136), Fayette (1,241), Gilmer (218), Grant (465), Greenbrier (625), Hampshire (422), Hancock (910), Hardy (377), Harrison (1,623), Jackson (766), Jefferson (1,536), Kanawha (6,107), Lewis (266), Lincoln (460), Logan (1,128), Marion (1,024), Marshall (1,468), Mason (598), McDowell (674), Mercer (1,465), Mineral (1,515), Mingo (1,032), Monongalia (3,561), Monroe (411), Morgan (334), Nicholas (404), Ohio (1,764), Pendleton (125), Pleasants (120), Pocahontas (266), Preston (793), Putnam (2,184), Raleigh (1,759), Randolph (779), Ritchie (200), Roane (211), Summers (294), Taylor (397), Tucker (176), Tyler (167), Upshur (561), Wayne (1,147), Webster (72), Wetzel (464), Wirt (131), Wood (2,973), Wyoming (840).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Calhoun County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.