WV DHHR reports 550+ new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 5, 2020, there have been 814,774 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 26,547 total cases and 480 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 827 745 82 24 Greenbrier 231 170 61 4 McDowell 153 96 57 0 Mercer 850 464 386 34 Monroe 273 197 76 8 Nicholas 201 163 38 3 Pocahontas 74 71 3 0 Raleigh 916 780 136 10 Summers 160 85 75 1 Wyoming 396 171 225 5

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 281 93 31

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Wetzel County, an 86-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, and a 90-year old female from Summers County.

“The loss of more West Virginians weighs heavily on our hearts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of our friends, family and neighbors. I urge you to continue wearing your mask, frequent hand washing and social distancing.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (195), Berkeley (1,794), Boone (439), Braxton (82), Brooke (263), Cabell (1,643), Calhoun (37), Clay (70), Doddridge (75), Fayette (827), Gilmer (71), Grant (203), Greenbrier (231), Hampshire (165), Hancock (253), Hardy (113), Harrison (711), Jackson (438), Jefferson (676), Kanawha (3,997), Lewis (132), Lincoln (285), Logan (821), Marion (445), Marshall (494), Mason (189), McDowell (153), Mercer (850), Mineral (294), Mingo (708), Monongalia (2,434), Monroe (273), Morgan (170), Nicholas (201), Ohio (719), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (40), Pocahontas (74), Preston (249), Putnam (1,073), Raleigh (916), Randolph (452), Ritchie (65), Roane (117), Summers (160), Taylor (178), Tucker (68), Tyler (68), Upshur (293), Wayne (651), Webster (38), Wetzel (264), Wirt (59), Wood (856), Wyoming (396).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Hampshire, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wetzel, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville WV

Berkeley County, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Berkeley County, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 409 Campus Drive, Martinsburg WV

Boone County, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Braxton County, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Braxton County, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WV NG Armory Sutton, 1072 State Street, Gassaway, WV

Braxton County, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Burnsville Volunteer Fire Department, 237A Kanawha Ave, Burnsville, WV

Cabell County, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Hampshire County, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

Hampshire County, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Capon Bridge Elementary School, 99 Capon School Street, Capon Bridge, WV

Harrison County, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jackson County, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

Jackson County, 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV

Jackson County, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington St, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shepherd University, 301 N King Street, Shepherdstown, WV

Jefferson County, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sam Michaels Park, 235 Sam Michael’s Lane, Harpers Ferry, WV

Jefferson County, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Page Jackson Elementary School, 370 Page-Jackson School Road,

Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Drive through testing)

Lincoln County, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Alum Creek Church of Christ, 2368 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV

Lincoln County, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Morrisvale Volunteer Fire Department, 2508 Straight Fork, Alkol, WV

Logan County, 8:00 AM -12:00 PM, Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV

Logan County, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldrich Branch Road, Logan, WV

Marion County, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Marshall County, 8:00 AM -12:00 PM, McMechen Volunteer Fire Department, 811 Marshall St., McMechen, WV

Marshall County, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Dr, Keyser, WV

Mineral County, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mineral County, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Airport, 165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV

Mingo County, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Delorme Bible Church, 1876 Route 49, Edgarton, WV

Mingo County, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Larry Joe Harless Community Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, WV

Mingo County, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, The Williamson Charge First United Methodist Church, 2nd Avenue at Dickinson Street, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, 9:00 AM- 1:00 PM, Lindside United Methodist Church, 8764 Seneca Trail South, Lindside, WV

Monroe County, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 111 Market Street, Peterstown, WV

Monroe County, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Greenville Senior Center, 309 Greenville High School Rd., Greenville WV

Morgan County, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

Ohio County, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 1333 Van Meter Way, West Liberty, WV

Ohio County, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Putnam County, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Old Buffalo High School, 106 High School Road, Buffalo, WV

Ritchie County, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Ritchie County, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Pennsboro Fire Department, 208 Kimball Ave, Pennsboro, WV

Ritchie County, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie High School, 201 Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV

Ritchie County, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cairo Fire Department, 44 McGregor Street, Cairo, WV

Taylor County, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Tyler County, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Ave, Sistersville, WV

Tyler County, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Tyler County, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Upshur County, 10:00 – 2:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Upshur County, 3:00 – 7:00 PM, Banks District Volunteer Fire Department, 206 Rock Cave Road, Rock Cave, WV

Upshur County, 1:00 PM– 7:00 PM, Hodgesville Elementary School, 918 Teter Road, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wayne County, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Prichard Volunteer Fire Department, 1255 Round Bottom Road, Prichard, WV

Wayne County, 3:30 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wetzel County, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

Wetzel County, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

Wetzel County, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Horney Highway, Hundred, WV

Wood County, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2515 Capital Drive, Parkersburg WV

Wood County, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wood County Parking Lot by Blennerhassett Hotel, 315 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV

Wood County, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Faith Baptist Church, 1103 10th Street, Vienna, WV

Wyoming County, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Herndon Consolidated Schools, Rt. 10, Bud, WV

Wyoming County, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Huff Consolidated Schools, 374 Lizard Creek Road, Hanover, WV

Wyoming County, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added every day.