WV DHHR reports 34 previously unreported COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 31, 2021, there have been 2,447,894 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 141,738 total cases and 2,676 total deaths.

In the past 24 hours, DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Berkeley County and an 84-year old female from Putnam County.

As previously noted, DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, through its Health Statistics Center, conducted a data match to examine COVID-19 associated deaths reported through death certificates, which revealed COVID-19 related deaths were not reported to DHHR.

These include a 34-year old female from Wayne County, a 78-year old male from Tyler County, a 93-year old female from Preston County, a 47-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 88-year old male from Randolph County, an 87-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, an 85-year old male from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, an 80-year old male from Braxton County, a 92-year old female from Wetzel County, a 56-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Clay County, a 91-year old male from Hardy County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 56-year old male from Upshur County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old male from Putnam County, a 78- year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Boone County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, a 95-year old female from Wood County, and an 86-year old male from Monroe County.

“We take the reporting of these tragic deaths very seriously,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,686), Boone (1,744), Braxton (838), Brooke (2,063), Cabell (8,406), Calhoun (243), Clay (394), Doddridge (515), Fayette (2,994), Gilmer (730), Grant (1,169), Greenbrier (2,500), Hampshire (1,616), Hancock (2,631), Hardy (1,394), Harrison (5,156), Jackson (1,778), Jefferson (4,051), Kanawha (13,095), Lewis (1,103), Lincoln (1,357), Logan (2,943), Marion (3,934), Marshall (3,175), Mason (1,872), McDowell (1,412), Mercer (4,389), Mineral (2,646), Mingo (2,309), Monongalia (8,655), Monroe (1,017), Morgan (1,017), Nicholas (1,381), Ohio (3,842), Pendleton (666), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (616), Preston (2,720), Putnam (4,544), Raleigh (5,533), Randolph (2,465), Ritchie (640), Roane (526), Summers (728), Taylor (1,152), Tucker (517), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,782), Wayne (2,750), Webster (447), Wetzel (1,169), Wirt (368), Wood (7,446), Wyoming (1,827),

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Doddridge, Fayette, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Wayne, Webster, and Wetzel counties.

March 31

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot,1623 Doe Run Road (parking lot), West Union, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Fayette County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Fayette County Health Department, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville WV (by appointment only: 304-574-1617)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV ( pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV ( pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Nicholas County

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Webster County

Wetzel/Tyler Counties

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Wetzel/Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com /)

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.