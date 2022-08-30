WV Department of Transportation actively hiring Human Resource personnel

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is seeking employees for their Human Resource department. The Human Resource Division will host a hiring event on Thursday, September 8, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at 1340 Smith Street in Charleston. Applicants can interview on the spot, and successful candidates may receive immediate job offers.

WVDOT Human Resources are hiring recruiters, trainers, administrative staff for Workers Comp, and a wellness coordinator. Additionally, the division offers competitive wages, benefits, a supportive work environment, and several opportunities for career advancement.

Applicants should apply online at the WVDOT Careers page for an interview at the event on September 8. Staff will be available to assist with the application process. For more information, call 304-558-3111

