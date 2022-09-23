WV Department of Education and WV Public Broadcasting program receives national award

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) won first place in the Educational Resources for the Community category-Division 2 for their “The Future is You!” program, during the 54th Annual Public Media Awards. The recognition is part of the 2022 National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) conference.

The Future is You! is a 10-part video series featuring West Virginia native and educated aerospace engineer, Emily Calandrelli. The video series encourages K-12 students to consider science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields by promoting non-traditional pathways.

The Future Is You! playlist can be found on WVPB’s YouTube Channel.

To learn more about CTE, visit the WVDE website.

Related