WV Department of Education and Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. celebrate National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) Office of Adult Education (WVAdultEd) is celebrating National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, September 19 – 23. The week recognizes the importance of learning with an emphasis on supporting literacy and writing skills among the adult population.

WVDE kicked off the launch with a promotional video featuring America’s Got Talent (AGT) season six winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Murphy took advantage of a brief break from touring to pursue his high school equivalency credential with free resources from WVDE’s Adult Education Program. He now uses his experience to encourage West Virginians to complete their high school education by removing the stigma of adult learners.

WVAdultEd provides several resources to help adults with opportunities to build and improve skills for success. National studies show that having a high school equivalency offers adults more opportunities in today’s workforce. Additionally, a high school equivalency increases income by an average of $9,600.

For more information on the West Virginia Adult Education Program, visit WVAdultEd.com or call 1-800-642-2670.

