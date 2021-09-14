WV daily positivity COVID rate skyrockets to 15.87%

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 14, 2021, there have been 3,607,642 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 213,179 total cases and 3,261 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 3,709 3,023 686 94 Greenbrier 2,649 1,841 808 69 McDowell 1,620 1,268 352 28 Mercer 4,390 3,381 1,009 135 Monroe 1,412 1,005 407 19 Nicholas 1,860 1,302 558 29 Pocahontas 528 493 35 15 Raleigh 6,446 5,017 1,429 117 Summers 888 728 160 24 Wyoming 2,588 2,112 476 43

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 816 250 151

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Summers County, an 80-year old female from Summers County, a 52-year old male from Fayette County, a 55-year old female from Mercer County, a 49-year old male from Lincoln County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Wayne County, a 48-year old female from Greenbrier County, and a 64-year old female from Lewis County.

Additional deaths reported on today’s dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 90-year old male from Preston County, a 90-year old male from Lincoln County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old female from Tucker County, an 80-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Cabell County, a 45-year old male from Upshur County, a 79-year old female from Hancock County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, an 87-year old female from Jefferson County, an 80-year old male from Tucker County, and a 66-year old male from Mercer County.

“The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please protect one another by getting vaccinated today.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Berkeley (15,410), Boone (2,774), Braxton (1,510), Brooke (2,644), Cabell (12,042), Calhoun (725), Clay (934), Doddridge (902), Fayette (4,775), Gilmer (1,089), Grant (1,693), Greenbrier (3,948), Hampshire (2,435), Hancock (3,323), Hardy (1,987), Harrison (7,979), Jackson (2,912), Jefferson (5,707), Kanawha (19,817), Lewis (2,129), Lincoln (2,150), Logan (4,335), Marion (5,913), Marshall (4,437), Mason (2,877), McDowell (2,171), Mercer (6,844), Mineral (3,695), Mingo (3,662), Monongalia (10,921), Monroe (1,759), Morgan (1,617), Nicholas (2,704), Ohio (5,221), Pendleton (952), Pleasants (1,174), Pocahontas (901), Preston (3,697), Putnam (6,938), Raleigh (9,212), Randolph (4,146), Ritchie (1,068), Roane (1,003), Summers (1,119), Taylor (1,707), Tucker (797), Tyler (1,083), Upshur (3,138), Wayne (4,315), Webster (835), Wetzel (2,005), Wirt (631), Wood (10,355), Wyoming (2,887).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Brooke County:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County:

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Clay County:

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road South, West Union, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Greenbrier County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV Campground, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hardy County:

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Monongalia County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Preston County:

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV

Randolph County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking Lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Taylor County:

10:00 AM – 12:0 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wyoming County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

