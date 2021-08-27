WV COVID hospitalizations now up to 547

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 27, 2021, there have been 3,345,070 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 184,682 total cases and 3,054 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 3,273 2,886 387 90 Greenbrier 2,234 1,918 316 66 McDowell 1,429 1,247 182 27 Mercer 3,880 3,487 393 129 Monroe 1,172 1,015 157 19 Nicholas 1,541 1,316 225 29 Pocahontas 466 448 18 14 Raleigh 5,689 4,902 787 110 Summers 790 703 87 23 Wyoming 2,252 1,965 287 41

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 547 178 81

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Roane County, a 54-year old male from Berkeley County, a 36-year old female from Morgan County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, and an 83-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all state residents who have not yet received their vaccine to schedule an appointment.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,873), Berkeley (14,231), Boone (2,385), Braxton (1,190), Brooke (2,384), Cabell (10,221), Calhoun (462), Clay (649), Doddridge (701), Fayette (4,054), Gilmer (984), Grant (1,400), Greenbrier (3,244), Hampshire (2,109), Hancock (3,016), Hardy (1,715), Harrison (6,940), Jackson (2,493), Jefferson (5,231), Kanawha (17,365), Lewis (1,662), Lincoln (1,823), Logan (3,680), Marion (5,190), Marshall (3,998), Mason (2,398), McDowell (1,877), Mercer (5,873), Mineral (3,233), Mingo (3,094), Monongalia (10,084), Monroe (1,417), Morgan (1,419), Nicholas (2,197), Ohio (4,801), Pendleton (790), Pleasants (1,032), Pocahontas (776), Preston (3,177), Putnam (6,004), Raleigh (8,008), Randolph (3,445), Ritchie (842), Roane (802), Summers (963), Taylor (1,494), Tucker (638), Tyler (899), Upshur (2,522), Wayne (3,668), Webster (698), Wetzel (1,701), Wirt (508), Wood (8,900), Wyoming (2,422).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your lifevaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Nicholas County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Summersville Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 422 Main street, Summersville, WV

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Related