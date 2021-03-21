WV COVID hospitalizations back to almost 200

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 21, 2021, there have been 2,359,696 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 137,826 total cases and 2,606 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,400 2,132 268 73 Greenbrier 1,721 1,640 81 60 McDowell 1,096 1,034 62 22 Mercer 2,909 2,745 164 120 Monroe 841 805 36 15 Nicholas 988 834 154 15 Pocahontas 383 378 5 9 Raleigh 3,775 3,356 419 67 Summers 601 589 12 23 Wyoming 1,723 1,653 70 38

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 198 67 21

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old male from Boone County.

“Every day we renew our commitment to ending this devastating disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Though we may grow weary of the pandemic, we must not tire of efforts toward prevention. To all who have lost a loved one, we extend our deepest sympathy.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,304), Berkeley (10,241), Boone (1,690), Braxton (810), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,205), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (504), Fayette (2,863), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,149), Greenbrier (2,459), Hampshire (1,584), Hancock (2,609), Hardy (1,346), Harrison (5,034), Jackson (1,739), Jefferson (3,837), Kanawha (12,615), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,328), Logan (2,892), Marion (3,837), Marshall (3,138), Mason (1,831), McDowell (1,397), Mercer (4,327), Mineral (2,616), Mingo (2,239), Monongalia (8,442), Monroe (1,000), Morgan (955), Nicholas (1,320), Ohio (3,752), Pendleton (635), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,660), Putnam (4,406), Raleigh (5,160), Randolph (2,434), Ritchie (634), Roane (509), Summers (713), Taylor (1,123), Tucker (512), Tyler (650), Upshur (1,742), Wayne (2,677), Webster (418), Wetzel (1,132), Wirt (365), Wood (7,310), Wyoming (1,791).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Morgan and Ritchie counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Hardy and Webster counties, and Monday in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Mineral, Monongalia, Nicholas, Preston, Webster, and Wayne counties.

March 21

Hardy County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Webster County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

March 22

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Nicholas County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Webster County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

For ongoing testing and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.