WV COVID-19 hospitalizations now up to 185

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 4, 2021, there have been 3,144,242 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 168,330 total cases and 2,956 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old male from Morgan County and a 75-year old male from Cabell County.

“Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to schedule your vaccine to protect your family, neighbors and friends.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,556), Berkeley (13,186), Boone (2,215), Braxton (1,061), Brooke (2,279), Cabell (9,208), Calhoun (406), Clay (547), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,717), Gilmer (900), Grant (1,328), Greenbrier (2,938), Hampshire (1,944), Hancock (2,886), Hardy (1,597), Harrison (6,404), Jackson (2,320), Jefferson (4,888), Kanawha (15,790), Lewis (1,389), Lincoln (1,628), Logan (3,365), Marion (4,800), Marshall (3,667), Mason (2,161), McDowell (1,676), Mercer (5,325), Mineral (3,018), Mingo (2,827), Monongalia (9,557), Monroe (1,249), Morgan (1,284), Nicholas (1,970), Ohio (4,420), Pendleton (727), Pleasants (969), Pocahontas (697), Preston (2,984), Putnam (5,506), Raleigh (7,252), Randolph (2,913), Ritchie (780), Roane (680), Summers (875), Taylor (1,333), Tucker (554), Tyler (773), Upshur (2,049), Wayne (3,283), Webster (621), Wetzel (1,441), Wirt (476), Wood (8,114), Wyoming (2,144).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay and Gilmer counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov . The registration deadline has been extended to Sunday, August 8, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. The final round of prize winners will be announced next Tuesday, August 10.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1622 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV