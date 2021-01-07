WV COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to less than 800

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 7, 2021, there have been 1,587,748 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 96,002 total cases and 1,518 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,706 1,174 532 53 Greenbrier 1,155 219 936 41 McDowell 835 497 338 6 Mercer 2,193 589 1,604 62 Monroe 612 346 266 11 Nicholas 563 257 306 9 Pocahontas 257 213 44 9 Raleigh 2,257 1,371 886 31 Summers 434 262 172 17 Wyoming 1,222 920 302 22

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 789 219 96

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Hardy County, a 76-year old female from Fayette County, a 73-year old male from Mason County, an 88-year old male from Mason County, a 70-year old male from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Hancock County, an 80-year old male from Hampshire County, an 89-year old female from Ohio County, a 94-year old female from Ohio County, a 47-year old male from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, a 72-year old male from Hancock County, a 77-year old male from Ohio County, a 93-year old female from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 97-year old female from Hancock County, a 72-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old male from Hampshire County, a 52-year old male from Mercer County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Upshur County, an 88-year old male from Brooke County, a 68-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Barbour County, a 36-year old male from Monongalia County, a 59-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 63-year old female from Ohio County, a 91-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old male from Ohio County, a 46-year old male from Wyoming County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Cabell County, and a 65-year old male from Barbour County.

“We are devastated to report these additional COVID-19 related deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy. Our thoughts go out to the families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (931), Berkeley (6,999), Boone (1,150), Braxton (599), Brooke (1,574), Cabell (5,801), Calhoun (160), Clay (271), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,941), Gilmer (457), Grant (835), Greenbrier (1,711), Hampshire (1,094), Hancock (2,083), Hardy (882), Harrison (3,438), Jackson (1,310), Jefferson (2,627), Kanawha (9,345), Lewis (622), Lincoln (871), Logan (1,854), Marion (2,252), Marshall (2,290), Mason (1,145), McDowell (1,049), Mercer (3,255), Mineral (2,207), Mingo (1,582), Monongalia (5,823), Monroe (713), Morgan (720), Nicholas (781), Ohio (2,721), Pendleton (365), Pleasants (615), Pocahontas (397), Preston (1,882), Putnam (3,220), Raleigh (3,048), Randolph (1,328), Ritchie (403), Roane (340), Summers (514), Taylor (786), Tucker (386), Tyler (415), Upshur (1,098), Wayne (1,879), Webster (181), Wetzel (777), Wirt (249), Wood (5,471), Wyoming (1,272).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the dashboard overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.