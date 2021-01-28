WV COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 539

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 28, 2021, there have been 1,882,860 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 118,562 total cases and 1,983 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,024 1,515 509 65 Greenbrier 1,552 822 730 49 McDowell 966 704 262 12 Mercer 2,644 1,543 1,101 88 Monroe 749 489 260 11 Nicholas 763 414 349 11 Pocahontas 357 335 22 9 Raleigh 3,004 1,830 1,174 43 Summers 554 477 77 21 Wyoming 1,432 1,135 297 28

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 539 140 60

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Jefferson County, a 59-year old female from McDowell County, a 92-year old female from Hancock County, a 66-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Hampshire County, a 74-year old female from Ohio County, an 82-year old male from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Harrison County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 53-year old female from Marshall County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 91-year old female from Harrison County, a 60-year old male from Hancock County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Mercer County, a 57-year old female from Preston County, a 59-year old female from Upshur County, an 84-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, a 70-year old female from Upshur County, an 83-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Ohio County, a 79-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Mason County, and a 72-year old female from Fayette County.

“The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “During this difficult time for our state and nation, we extend our deepest sympathy.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,094), Berkeley (8,762), Boone (1,411), Braxton (745), Brooke (1,884), Cabell (6,936), Calhoun (209), Clay (342), Doddridge (402), Fayette (2,341), Gilmer (562), Grant (981), Greenbrier (2,205), Hampshire (1,362), Hancock (2,451), Hardy (1,187), Harrison (4,384), Jackson (1,580), Jefferson (3,270), Kanawha (10,920), Lewis (823), Lincoln (1,118), Logan (2,349), Marion (3,255), Marshall (2,740), Mason (1,519), McDowell (1,220), Mercer (3,864), Mineral (2,455), Mingo (1,896), Monongalia (6,944), Monroe (876), Morgan (858), Nicholas (1,036), Ohio (3,334), Pendleton (545), Pleasants (764), Pocahontas (554), Preston (2,392), Putnam (3,778), Raleigh (4,038), Randolph (2,173), Ritchie (553), Roane (460), Summers (659), Taylor (996), Tucker (449), Tyler (563), Upshur (1,462), Wayne (2,318), Webster (245), Wetzel (987), Wirt (325), Wood (6,442), Wyoming (1,544).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . Those who have already been placed on a waitlist through their local health department or other medical provider, as well as those who have already received their first vaccine dose, will be integrated into this new system and do not need to pre-register.