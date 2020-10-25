WV confirms 194 new cases of COVID-19; one additional death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 25, 2020, there have been 721,868 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 21,906 total cases and 423 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 70-year old male from Cabell County. “Each life lost is heartbreaking and we extend our sincere condolences to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (172), Berkeley (1,518), Boone (338), Braxton (60), Brooke (205), Cabell (1,328), Calhoun (34), Clay (59), Doddridge (70), Fayette (759), Gilmer (64), Grant (185), Greenbrier (174), Hampshire (123), Hancock (213), Hardy (103), Harrison (638), Jackson (377), Jefferson (561), Kanawha (3,527), Lewis (76), Lincoln (233), Logan (744), Marion (370), Marshall (281), Mason (173), McDowell (114), Mercer (680), Mineral (210), Mingo (557), Monongalia (2,277), Monroe (228), Morgan (134), Nicholas (185), Ohio (505), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (24), Pocahontas (68), Preston (194), Putnam (839), Raleigh (741), Randolph (408), Ritchie (36), Roane (99), Summers (97), Taylor (165), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (238), Wayne (554), Webster (29), Wetzel (151), Wirt (42), Wood (533), Wyoming (244).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Doddridge, Logan, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Webster, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 25, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Berkeley Medical Center, (behind the Dorothy McCormick Building), 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County, October 25, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Logan County, October 25, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, October 25, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Lenore K-8, 1 Ranger Drive, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, October 25, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe Health Center, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, October 25, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Paw Paw High School, 60 Pirate Circle, Paw Paw, WV

Pendleton County, October 25, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Webster County, October 25, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Baker Island, 52 Baker Addison Park, Webster Springs, WV

Wyoming County, October 25, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Monday, October 26 in Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Lincoln, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Boone County, October 26, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 26, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 26, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 26, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson Square (back door of the Health Department), Traders Alley, Clarksburg, WV

Lincoln County, October 26, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Ritchie County, October 26, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Roane County, October 26, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Roane County Family Health Care, 146 Williams Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, October 26, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, October 26, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County, October 26, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.