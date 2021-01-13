WV already at 100,000+ vaccine doses administered

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 13, 2021, there have been 1,676,606 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 104,392 total cases and 1,671 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,810 1,253 557 55 Greenbrier 1,341 403 938 43 McDowell 871 531 340 7 Mercer 2,412 791 1,621 67 Monroe 650 380 270 11 Nicholas 621 290 331 9 Pocahontas 291 230 61 9 Raleigh 2,531 1,430 1,101 34 Summers 498 269 229 18 Wyoming 1,284 954 330 23

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 765 204 101

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Brooke County, a 77-year old female from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Pendleton County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, a 60-year old male from Hancock County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old female from Boone County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, an 88-year old male from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Mason County, a 58-year old male from Boone County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a73-year old male from Pleasants County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, a 73-year old female from Ritchie County, a 77-year old male from Hancock County, an 82-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Hardy County, an 86-year old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year old male from Pleasants County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, a 76-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 45-year old female from Wayne County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Lewis County, an 83-year old female from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Marion County, and a 96-year old male from Summers County.

“Though we may tire of the restrictions of the pandemic, we must never forget that measures for prevention mean lives saved,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We counter the devastation of COVID-19 by continuing to wear masks, wash hands, social distance, and obtain our vaccine when available.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,129), Berkeley (7,688), Boone (1,239), Braxton (643), Brooke (1,680), Cabell (6,184), Calhoun (178), Clay (289), Doddridge (325), Fayette (2,079), Gilmer (510), Grant (896), Greenbrier (1,936), Hampshire (1,188), Hancock (2,228), Hardy (1,015), Harrison (3,789), Jackson (1,425), Jefferson (2,861), Kanawha (9,933), Lewis (677), Lincoln (962), Logan (2,018), Marion (2,612), Marshall (2,454), Mason (1,250), McDowell (1,102), Mercer (3,559), Mineral (2,270), Mingo (1,678), Monongalia (6,217), Monroe (759), Morgan (790), Nicholas (869), Ohio (2,931), Pendleton (413), Pleasants (698), Pocahontas (438), Preston (2,083), Putnam (3,399), Raleigh (3,400), Randolph (1,639), Ritchie (469), Roane (375), Summers (589), Taylor (861), Tucker (405), Tyler (455), Upshur (1,203), Wayne (2,025), Webster (201), Wetzel (848), Wirt (273), Wood (5,902), Wyoming (1,353).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov and shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.