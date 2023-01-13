WV advocates states Justice’s proposed budget “does not go far enough”

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Advocates say Governor Jim Justice’s budget proposal doesn’t go far enough to support the most vulnerable residents in one of the nation’s poorest states.

Prevent Child Abuse West Virginia Director Jim McKay says it was poignant that the Republican governor called his personal income tax cut plan a “West Virginia tsunami.”

McKay states “tsunamis leave a path of destruction” and he worries about state leaders punting on issues like affordable childcare and paid family medical leave.

The president of the West Virginia Education Association Dale Lee says there are 1,500 classrooms across the state without certified teachers.

Related