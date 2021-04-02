WV active COVID-19 cases at over 6600

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 2, 2021, there have been 2,470,989 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 142,653 total cases and 2,688 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,476 2,170 306 74 Greenbrier 1,738 1,662 76 60 McDowell 1,103 1,048 55 22 Mercer 2,942 2,799 143 120 Monroe 853 828 28 15 Nicholas 1,023 845 178 15 Pocahontas 390 384 6 9 Raleigh 3,953 3,355 598 68 Summers 610 589 21 23 Wyoming 1,749 1,675 74 38

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 222 83 18

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old male from Jackson County, an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 72-year old female from Hancock County, a 79-year old male from Fayette County, and a 94-year old male from Harrison County.

“Our heart goes out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to slow the spread of this disease.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,317), Berkeley (10,801), Boone (1,756), Braxton (840), Brooke (2,070), Cabell (8,426), Calhoun (247), Clay (407), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,050), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,179), Greenbrier (2,516), Hampshire (1,629), Hancock (2,634), Hardy (1,396), Harrison (5,171), Jackson (1,796), Jefferson (4,098), Kanawha (13,228), Lewis (1,108), Lincoln (1,361), Logan (2,951), Marion (3,953), Marshall (3,183), Mason (1,882), McDowell (1,420), Mercer (4,410), Mineral (2,662), Mingo (2,322), Monongalia (8,675), Monroe (1,025), Morgan (1,029), Nicholas (1,396), Ohio (3,870), Pendleton (668), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (620), Preston (2,722), Putnam (4,586), Raleigh (5,622), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (642), Roane (538), Summers (732), Taylor (1,156), Tucker (519), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,791), Wayne (2,762), Webster (449), Wetzel (1,180), Wirt (370), Wood (7,460), Wyoming (1,835).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Monongalia and Preston counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Grant, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Morgan, Nicholas, Putnam, Wayne, and Webster counties.

April 2

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-209 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Kanawha County:

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, 1 Salango Way, Dunbar, WV

(pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Administration Building, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 43 Main Street, Cameron, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Heath Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Route 152, Wayne, WV

Webster County:

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Related