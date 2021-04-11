Wrestlers from Oak Hill, Woodrow Wilson punch tickets to state tournament

BELLE, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – On Saturday, Riverside High School hosted the Class AAA Region 3 championships.

Area winners include Woodrow Wilson’s Ethan Osborne at 138 pounds and Oak Hill’s Eli Sedlock (145 pounds) and Mason Wills (152).

On the path to becoming a regional champion, Sedlock won his 100th career match.

Overall, nine wrestlers from Oak Hill qualified to represent the Red Devils in the state tournament. Three additional wrestlers qualified as alternates.

Meanwhile, seven wrestlers from Woodrow Wilson qualified for state.

