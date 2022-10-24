Workforce WV to host virtual job fair on November 2

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Workforce WV is planning a virtual job fair for November 2 from noon to 3:00 p.m. WorkForce invites employers and anyone seeking jobs to attend.

WorkForce WV’s acting Commissioner Scott Adkins, reports October’s event connected over 200 people looking for jobs with organizations statewide.

Job seekers can apply, live chat, video chat, and interview virtually with participating employers during the event.

Applicants and employers are both required to register for the fair. For more information, visit workforcewv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.

