Workforce West Virginia discussing partnership with Mercer County for Career Connections Program

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Workforce West Virginia is discussing a partnership with the Mercer County Commission

Workforce West Virginia is pitching their career connections program, which is an initiative to help young adults between the ages of 16-24 find work experience.

Bill Archer with the County Commission says they have plenty of projects they’re working on and need volunteers for, so they’re hoping it would make for a good match up.

“We know that it’s a beneficial program for young people wanting to get some work experience and get into the workforce. And also it’s an opportunity for us to have some seasonal workers to help us with the many projects we have going on,” Archer said.

If a contract between the two organizations is executed, then the program could begin as early as February.