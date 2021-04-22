Woodrow Wilson, River View both punch state tournament tickets

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson girls basketball faced two obstacles over the course of their Class AAAA Region 3 co-final with Capital.

The first was an early seven-point deficit to the Lady Cougars, while the second was the second-half absence of Cloey Frantz, who sustained an injury shortly after halftime.

However, the Lady Flying Eagles overcame both obstacles to win 68-53, earning a state tournament berth for the third time in four years. Jamara Walton led Beckley with 24 points off the bench, while Keonti Thompson recorded 16 points. Mya Toombs scored 14 points for Capital.

Woodrow Wilson is the #6 seed in the Class AAAA state tournament, and will play #3 George Washington at 9:30 AM on Thursday, April 29. The Lady Patriots were supposed to play Greenbrier East in the second regional co-final, but the Lady Spartans had to withdraw following contact tracing issues within the high school.

In Class A, River View is going to states for a second time in five years after a 78-41 win over Richwood. The Lady Raiders will play the very first game of state tournament week, as they face Calhoun County at 9:30 AM on Tuesday. James Monroe played at Webster County in the second regional co-final, but the Lady Highlanders would win 61-40.

