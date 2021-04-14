Woodrow Wilson High School students and staff wear purple to honor Aiden Shehan

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – “I can’t speak to the character of him. Words don’t do it justice.”

A sea of purple at Woodrow Wilson High School in honor of Aiden Shehan, a 2020 graduate killed in a car crash Monday night in Beckley.

“There were so many people here who were close with Aiden,” said Woodrow Wilson Student Body President Cierra James. “So, we wanted to take it upon ourselves to do something to honor him.”

Shehan graduated last year but leaves behind so many friends and classmates who are still in shock that Shehan is gone. Jonathan Anguiano is a senior at Woodrow Wilson — who says it’s’ important for students here to come together and pay tribute to one of their own.

“We wanted to show our support towards Aiden,” Anguiano said. “He was an amazing person and effected a lot of people here.”

Ryan Stafford is the Vice Principal at Woodrow Wilson. He says he’s blown away that *everyone got the word to wear purple — which was Shehan’s favorite color — and says he couldn’t be more proud of his students.

“They kind of just went full force with it,” Stafford said. “That was really nice to see.”

Students of all ages dressed in Shehan’s favorite color. James and Anguiano say that they’re proud of their fellow students and even prouder to remember Shehan.

“It means a lot to me that we care that much about each other to do that.”

