UPDATE: Woodrow Wilson High School student fatally shot

UPDATE (5/3 at 11:15 a.m.) – Beckley PD has sent out the following information regarding the shooting in Beckley last night.

The Beckley Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an eighteen-year-old male, identified as DWAYNE MARQUETTE RICHARDSON JR. that occurred in Beckley at approximately 9:24 p.m. last night in the 500 Block of Terrill Street.

Officers along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) who were responding to the shooting were flagged down on S. Fayette Street at Truman Avenue by a vehicle whose occupants were transporting the victim to the hospital.

Officers observed the victim was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his chest area.

EMS immediately began providing life saving measures while transporting the victim to Raleigh General Hospital. The victim was flown by helicopter to a Charleston Area Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries

The Beckley Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers of WV via their free P3 Tips app or Detective Cpl. Stewart at 304-256-1708. Cash rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

An 18-year-old Woodrow Wilson High School student and basketball player was fatally shot on Sunday, May 2.

