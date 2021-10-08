Woodrow Wilson High School deemed safe after alleged incident

UPDATE (10/8 @ 2:55 p.m.) – According to Raleigh County Superintendent David Price, the lockdown began early in the school day when a student at Woodrow Wilson High School alerted administration that another student may have a weapon.

During the lockdown, officials confirmed one student had brought a BB gun into the school. The lockdown ended shortly after.

——————————————————————————————————————————————

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson High School is deemed safe for students and faculty after an alleged incident at the school.

The Beckley Police Department says they, as well as the Raleigh County Board of Education and Woodrow Wilson High School, were made aware.

The incident has been addressed by school administration and Beckley PD. Classes are on a regular schedule.

