Woodrow Wilson girls win at home Tuesday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s girls basketball game between Greenbrier East & Woodrow Wilson!

The Lady Flying Eagles established momentum early in the 66-47 win. Camille Fenton had 17 points for Beckley, while Cloey Frantz and Jamara Walton also reached double figures. Cadence Stewart led Greenbrier East with 26 points, including five three-pointers.

Additional basketball scores from Tuesday are below.

GIRLS

Westside 47, Independence 26

Richwood 46, Greenbrier West 16

BOYS

Greenbrier East 71, Woodrow Wilson 54

Westside 99, Independence 78

PikeView 81, Nicholas County 50

James Monroe 65, Greenbrier West 44

Wyoming East 42, Chapmanville 39

Mount View 68, Mercer Christian 44

Sherman 47, Meadow Bridge 45

