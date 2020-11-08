Wonderland of Trees sees great turnout for first weekend

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – The Wonderland of Trees has had a decent turnout for their first weekend open to the public.

Located at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, the United Way and multiple local businesses have kicked off the twelfth year of the tradition. This weekend they have the community voting on a favorite tree and are offering a brunch for patrons.

Braxton Rhodes, a volunteer at the Reserve, says they’ve also been doing everything they can to keep patrons safe during the pandemic.

“This is the first week we’re doing it, we’ve had maybe about 30-50 people coming in so far. They come in here, they enjoy the nice Christmas trees that all the companies have set up, we also have brunch set up for them. I’m here just checking temperatures, making sure everyone is following the COVID guidelines we have set, and that we don’t have an overcapacity on the inside,” Rhodes said.

The Wonderland of Trees is available from the South Gate at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.