Women’s Resource Center rebrands to AWAY, celebrates with ribbon cutting

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Women’s Resource Center in Beckley has announced they have changed their name to AWAY.

It stands for ‘Advocating a Way for Adults and Youth.’ They say the new name reflects the organization’s commitment to helping anyone in need.

To celebrate the name change and their new direction for serving the community, AWAY held a ribbon cutting at their office.

“We help people get through medical and legal situations, we have a counselor,” Assistant Executive Director Erin Stone said. “And now with this new name, we are able to serve the people we’ve always serviced, but now it really encompasses all the things we do.”

The Women’s Resource Center had been serving the area since the 1980’s, and plans to continue their mission as AWAY for many years to come.

