Women’s Resource Center: COVID-19 impacts

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and this year bringing attention to this problem may be more important than ever. Just Like many other non-profit organizations, the Women’s Resource Center is greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Women’s Resource Center Incoming Executive Director Rosetta Honaker says COVID-19 is affecting their services, including helping victims get necessary identification and court documents to leave the shelter.

“Probably the biggest impact that we saw with COVID is that our residents have to stay longer because getting a social security card or identification is taking longer than it did before,” Honaker said.

Honaker explains the shelter suffers from a lack of funding from the state, due to the fact they were unable to raise money from fundraisers and match grant funding.

“Normally we have fundraisers and girls nights out. Every year we do cosmic con, that’s one of our biggest fundraisers and that had to be canceled,” Honaker said.

Even though funding is down there are ways community members can help.

“We cannot take used clothing, or used mattresses, but anything else like furniture and decorative items the girl can use,” Honaker said.

If you would like to donate, you contact the center at (304) 255-2559.