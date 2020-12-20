Woman faces multiple drug charges

McDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Jolo woman faces drug charges after her arrest yesterday.
On Friday, McDowell County deputies conducted an arrest warrant in the Lolo area. While executing the warrant, deputies say they found drugs, firearms and money. Clara McClanahan, 27, faces multiple charges including possession with intent to deliver schedule I and III controlled substances and maintaining a dwelling to sell a controlled substance.
McClanahan was able to make her $50,000 dollar bond and is now awaiting trial.
