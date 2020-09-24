Woman charged with first-degree murder after fatal shooting in Nicholas Co.

SWISS, WV (WOAY) – A man is dead after a fatal shooting in Nicholas County.

According to a press release from Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley, around 8:30 a.m. yesterday, it is alleged that Alicia J. Drennen was involved in a domestic disturbance in Swiss with her husband, Bernard Lee Drennen.

During the altercation, Drennen shot her husband, resulting in his death.

The incident is still under investigation by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

Drennen was arraigned before magistrate court and charged with murder in the first degree.