Woman arrested on sexual abuse by parent charge in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A woman is arrested on a sexual abuse by parent charge in Raleigh County.

On. Oct. 9, 2020, the defendant, Jennifer Brown, spoke to Beckley Police officers regarding allegations of sexual abuse against her.

Brown alleged her sister had called her and admitted to sexually assaulting the victim, but framed Brown for it.

The Beckley Police Department then conducted an investigation.

An employee at the children’s home where the victim was staying said the victim was reluctant to speak about the abuse. Eventually, he said his mother had touched his genitals while he was in the shower. He said this was not a one-time incident, but rather started from the time he was four years old.

Brown is arrested on one count of sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000 bond.