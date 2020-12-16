Woman arrested on embezzlement charge in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A woman is arrested on an embezzlement charge in Raleigh County.

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 20, 2019, Lori L. Treadway was appointed as administrator of the Estate of an individual who had passed away. After speaking to the individual’s sisters, officers were informed of unpaid bills and bank statements that showed money was being stolen from the Estate.

The sisters contacted their attorney, advised him of the findings and asked that Lori be removed as administrator.

On Oct. 20, Treadway admitted she had stolen approximately $40,000 from the Estate account.

She said she had stolen money from both accounts, trying to repay money that she had lost due to a gambling problem.

Treadway was arrested on a charge of embezzlement of misuse of a fiduciary relationship. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.