Woman arrested on child abuse, other charges

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A woman is arrested on multiple charges, including Child Abuse, after an incident in Raleigh County.

According to a criminal complaint, on Saturday, Nov. 14, the Beckley Police Department responded to a report of a domestic incident.

The victim advised on the phone that the suspect, Lisa Smith, assaulted him and cut him with a knife. The victim had lacerations on his hand, neck and face.

Smith said the victim attacked her, and she was defending herself. She did not admit to having a knife during the incident.

Smith initially complied to her arrest and had her left wrist cuffed. The suspect then turned around and began to yell at a male subject who was on scene.

The officer attempted to get the suspect’s right arm back behind her when she struck him in the face.

Officers on scene took the suspect to the ground in an attempt to subdue her, but she continued to resist.

Due to her combative and belligerent state, Smith was transported directly to Southern Regional Jail. She is charged with Child Abuse causing injury, two counts of Battery on a Police Officer and Obstructing an Officer. Bond is set at $25,000. She will now await arraignment.