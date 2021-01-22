Woman arrested on accessory before the fact of first degree robbery

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A woman is arrested on accessory before the fact of first degree robbery.

On Jan. 14, Mercer County detectives were called to investigate a shooting that occurred on Strawberry Loop Rd. in Princeton. They were advised that a man had been shot in the groin.

The man told officers that he was confronted by another man who attempted to rob him and steal his cellphone. The man alleged that during the robbery, a fight ensued. The other man produced a firearm, and he was shot.

Deputies were informed that the man who had been shot was the boyfriend of Amy Mitchem.

Officers spoke to Mitchem, who said her boyfriend was posing as her, messaging a man on Facebook and asking to meet with him. She said later that night, Gibbs got up and did not tell her where he was going. She said she then received a call at around 1 a.m. saying that Gibbs was shot.

Upon reviewing paperwork and speaking with the other man involved in the incident, it was determined that Mitchem’s initial statement was untrue.

A forensic search warrant for Mitchem’s cellphone was completed. After searching the phone, it was found that Mitchem and her boyfriend conspired together to lure the man to Strawberry Loop. According to Mitchem’s second statement, his intent was to commit robbery.

It was also found that Mitchem and her boyfriend attempted to perform this same act on Jan. 12.

Mitchem was arrested on accessory before the fact of first degree robbery. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000 bond.