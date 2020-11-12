Woman arrested for child neglect after leaving children alone to use Wi-Fi

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested after leaving her two children unattended to use Wi-Fi.

According to a criminal complaint, Savanna Rae Turner messaged a family member saying she left her children at her residence to walk to Appalachian Bible College to use Wi-Fi. That family member drove to the residence and could hear the two small children, ages two and one, crying through a window. The family member then contacted police to gain entry into the house.

Turner arrived back at the residence while her family member was waiting for law enforcement to arrive and struck that family member in the face and forehead. When Turner saw marked law enforcement, she fled on foot. Turner was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Savanna Turner has been charged with child neglect. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $10,000 bond.