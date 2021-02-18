Woman arrested for child neglect after claiming her baby fell off a sofa

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been charged with child neglect and reporting false information after claiming her baby sustained injuries from a fall.

According to a criminal complaint, a detective was contacted back in June of 2020 regarding a child abuse incident that occurred in Beckley. After speaking with the investigating CPS employee, it was learned that Arileah Lacy arrived at Raleigh General Hospital with her 11 month old baby who was suffering multiple bone fractures in her right leg.

Lacy advised hospital staff and the CPS employee that her child sustained these injuries after falling off a couch. Lacy claimed she left the room, heard a thud and found her child laying on the floor. Two days later she noticed swelling on her baby’s leg.

In addition to Lacy, the CPS employee interviewed the baby’s paternal aunt, who said the baby sustained the injuries while Lacy was fighting with her ex-boyfriend. Lacy disclosed that during the altercation, the ex-boyfriend picked the baby up by her leg in an aggressive manner.

A few days later, the detective spoke with the radiology department who advised that it would be very unlikely for the baby to sustain her injuries from falling off a couch.

Based on the information obtained throughout the investigation, Arileah Lacy has been arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in injury and reporting false information. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $10,000 bond.