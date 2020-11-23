Woman arrested after threatening to assault paramedics

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – A woman is arrested on multiple charges after threatening to assault two paramedics.

According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, May 14, the Gauley Bridge Police Department was dispatched to a home in Gauley Bridge, where a woman had threatened to stab and kill both of the paramedics on scene for an elderly woman with a potential broken hip.

The paramedics said they got the injured woman onto the stretcher. Her son was packing up to ride with them, but was told he could not ride with them. He was upset, but understood why.

The woman’s daughter, Kasey Rose, then slammed the door, grabbed a knife, and started waving it in a stabbing motion, saying she was going to kill the two paramedics.

The medics safely got the patient in the ambulance and jumped in, locking all doors. Rose began hitting the windows of the ambulance and said, “Call the cops, I’m going to jail today.”

Rose is charged with Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, Assault, and Obstructing or Causing Bodily Injury to Emergency Medical Service Personnel. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $3500 bond.