Woman arrested after fatal hit and run

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A woman has been arrested in regards to the Hit and Run that occurred on Thanksgiving day that resulted in a 2 year old’s death.

Angel Alberta Estep, of War, was arrested and charged with Negligent Homicide, Crash involving Death, Duty to render aid, Immediate Notification of crash, Failure to Maintain Control. She was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a Bond of $100,000 was set. She was remained into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.