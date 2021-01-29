Woman arrested after attempting to disarm an officer

KIMBERLY, WV (WOAY)- A Kimberly woman is facing charges after attempting to disarm an officer. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Wednesday evening, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the Kimberly area regarding a disturbance. Deputies found a female on scene destroying property and refusing to leave. While attempting to subdue the female, she grabbed the Deputy’s taser and attempted to take it from him. She was eventually secured and transported to jail to await arrangement.

Amber Dawn Huddleston of Kimberly is charged with Attempting to Disarm an Officer, Battery of an Officer, Obstructing an Officer, Destruction of Property and Trespassing. She will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.