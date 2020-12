FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Wolf Creek Rd. in Fayetteville is currently shut down after a one-car motor vehicle accident this morning.

According to Fayette County dispatchers, the call came in a little after 6:00 this morning. No injuries were reported.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fayetteville Fire Department and Jan Care responded to the scene.

No other details are available at this time.