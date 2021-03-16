WOAY Bracket Challenge returning for 2021

WOAY – As the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament returns in 2021, so does the WOAY Bracket Challenge.

The challenge, sponsored this year by Sheets Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, gives area viewers a chance to see how their bracket fares against the WOAY newsroom!

If you’re interested in taking part, you will need to create an ESPN.com account (it’s free to do so), and join the group WOAY Bracket Challenge 21; the password is WOAY2021. Each account can submit one entry, and all entries will lock at noon Friday when the first round begins.

The viewer whose bracket performs the best through every round of the tournament will receive a prize! Best of luck to everyone who enters!