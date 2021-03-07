Winterplace wrapping up seasonal program

FLAT TOP, WV (WOAY) – Scouts on Skis is a heritage program that has been at Winterplace for a long time, and it’s a great opportunity to introduce scouts of all kinds to skiing and other winter activities.

The program gives lessons to beginners and they can even have an opportunity to work on their merit badges in more advanced programs. But it’s not just winter activities they learn, the program can also leave a valuable impact on their future.

“It has a huge impact, in fact, if you look at scouting in general, they’re the leaders for tomorrow. If you look at National Skii patrol, about 80-percent of them were involved with scouts at one point in their lives,” says Tom Wagner, Executive Vice President of Winterplace.

The program starts at the beginning of every season at Winterplace, in January. This is the last weekend for the program this year.