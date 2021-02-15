Winterplace Ski Resort reflects on successful President’s Day Weekend

GHENT, WV (WOAY) – Winterplace Ski Resort finished up one of its marquee weekends of the season Monday.

President’s Day weekend is typically one of the most popular weekends of the year for the resort. Winterplace brought in good numbers on all three days of the weekend. While maintaining COVID-19 and social distancing policies, both visitors and employees were able to enjoy the holiday.

“It was a good weekend,” said Winterplace Ski Resort Executive Vice President Tom Wagner. “We had a lot of folks show up both Saturday and Sunday. We’re in the middle of winter, and there’s a lot of good snow out here and plenty of good skiing. People have been showing up. This is the time to come out and enjoy winter.”

Winterplace will be open for snow activities at least through the middle of March.