Winter Wonderland Light Display to take place at Fayette County Park

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – After changing the name from the familiar Lacy’s Lights a few years ago, Fayette County Park is gearing up for its beloved Christmas light display tradition with a new name– Winter Wonderland Light Display.

The park still uses some of the lights that were a staple of Lacy’s Lights, as well as adding new lights, themes, and characters to the display.

“We’re looking forward to it because, once again, we’re in another year of getting out of Covid, so this year we are trying to bring it back even bigger than before,” says Angel Duncan, Park Assistant at Fayette County Park.

‘”We will have Santa Clause here, the Grinch, a couple of different other activities here that will take place, so just keep a lookout on our Facebook page and Instagram with our schedule on there,” she adds.

The light display is set to take place starting December 1 through December 30 from 6 p.m to 10 p.m. Admission is $5 per car and is cash only. Concessions will also be available.

