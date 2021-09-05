Willard Scott, legendary TODAY weatherman, dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather on TODAY for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, died this week, TODAY’s Al Roker has confirmed.

“We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning,” Roker shared on Instagram. “Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

Scott joined TODAY in 1980 and may have been best known for wishing happy birthday to fans turning 100. The centenarians’ picture appeared on a Smucker’s jelly jar while Scott recognized them in front of millions of viewers.

Scott began his 65-year career with NBC as a page at the affiliate station in Washington, D.C., in 1950, and would also do his forecasts on the road.

Scott was known as the show’s signature weatherman until he announced his semi-retirement in 1996, when Roker took over the job.

